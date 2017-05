[India], May 25 (ANI): Yet another case of brutality was reported from Mumbai's Saki Naka area, where a 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of mobile theft.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under Section 302.

The police have arrested two persons.

An investigation into the matter is underway.