[India], Feb 9 (ANI): A man died on Thursday after falling off Mumbai's Mantralaya building.

Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde informed that the man, identified as Harshal Raote, was a prisoner out on parole.

"When we called his house, his father told us he was serving jail term in a murder case and was out on parole," Tawde said.

An investigation is underway to probe the possibility of suicide. (ANI)