[India], Apr 20, (ANI): A man died after a tree fell on him on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai.

Dinesh Sangle was passing by Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya in his car when the incident happened.

He was taken to KEM hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sangle was returning home from his work with four other companions, who all are safe.

"The BMC should do a regular check of the trees they plant," demanded deceased family. (ANI)