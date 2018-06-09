Mumbai Metro One turns four

[India], June 9 (ANI): Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) completed four successful years of travel on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis marked the fourth anniversary of Mumbai Metro One at Versova Metro Station, which is the lifeline between Mumbai's Western and Eastern suburbs.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said Mumbai Metro One has changed the face of mobility in the Mumbai city.

"With the use of Metro, you don't need a secondary transport system as it takes you closer to your destination. Mumbai Metro One has completely changed the space of Mass Rapid Transport in Mumbai and is the pioneer of the metro movement. The system planning and execution of Mumbai Metro One will help in shaping up upcoming Metro projects in the city," Fadnavis said.

"The Mumbai Metro is very efficient, clean, fast and green. In Mumbai suburban trains, the distance between two stations is usually two to three kilometers but in the metro, the distance between two stations is just a kilometer. The metro has helped in bringing down pollution, which is equal to planting 3 crore trees," he added. The Chief Minister also launched several initiatives at Versova Metro Station earlier in the day. (ANI)