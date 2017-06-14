  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Mumbai model death: Murder case filed against accused

Mumbai model death: Murder case filed against accused

Last Updated: Wed, Jun 14, 2017 04:47 hrs

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused in Model Kritika Chaudhary death case.

Earlier on Monday, the 23-year old model's decomposed body was found under mysterious circumstances at her room in Four Bungalows area in Amboli.

Choudhary was a resident of Haridwar and was also a struggling actress in film industry.

The incident came to light when Choudhary's neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from her flat and after which they informed police about it.

A team of the Police rushed to the spot and the room was found locked from the outside.

The police broke open the door and found the woman's decomposed body. (ANI)



More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features