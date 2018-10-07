Mumbai: Model nabbed for allegedly killing mother

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested a model for allegedly murdering his fashion designer mother.

The accused model, identified as Lakshya Singh, allegedly killed his mother, Sunita Singh, on Saturday.

According to Shailesh Pasalwad, Senior Inspector-Oshiwara Police Station-Sunita was found dead with multiple injuries on her back and head.

"A case has been registered under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation in the matter is underway," he added.

The reason for Sunita's death has not been ascertained. Further details are awaited.