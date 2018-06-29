Mumbai on alert, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai region on Friday. “Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated placed in the districts of greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad today and tomorrow,” IMD, Mumbai said in a warning issued on Thursday.

An IMD official said the warning will remain applicable till 8.30 am Friday. “The heavy rainfall warning will be applicable for the same duration tomorrow as well,” the official added.

Heavy rains had lashed the city and Thane district over the last weekend and continued on Monday. The downpour had led to water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains.

Isolated pockets in Sidhudurg and Ratnagiri districts are also expected to witness rainfall under the "heavy to very heavy" category, according to the IMD forecast for Friday. Many places in central Maharashtra and a few in Marathwada will also experience rainfall. Most areas in the Maharashtra, Konkan region, and Goa had received at least some rainfall activity on Thursday. Heavy rains had also lashed Mumbai and Thane district over the last weekend, leading to waterlogging in several places.