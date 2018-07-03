Mumbai: Part of bridge collapses in Andheri, two injured

[India], July 3 (ANI): Part of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri West during early morning hours on Tuesday, injuring two people in the incident.

The Gokhale bridge, that connects Andheri East and Andheri West, collapsed on the tracks near Andheri Station.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot as it is feared that some people might be trapped under the debris.

Even, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has reached the spot.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) department, "Some people are feared trapped inside. We are at the spot and trying to check with the locals if someone is missing as they might be trapped under the debris".

The bridge collapse has affected train services. All services of Harbour railway line are affected between Andheri railway station & Bandra railway station, however, the services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) & Bandra railway station are running normally. Further details are awaited. (ANI)