Mumbai plane crash: CM Fadnavis visits site

[India], June 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of a chartered plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday.

At least five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed into an under construction building earlier today.

"It is a worrying incident. What the reasons behind the crash were and who is responsible for it needs to be found out," Fadnavis said.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and one other person lost their lives in the crash.

The plane was about to land at the airport when it crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar, where construction work was going on. Earlier today, reacting to the reports of the plane belonged to the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Government, the state's Principal Secretary Information, Avnish Awasthi had said that the state government had sold the aircraft to Mumbai's UY Aviation. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu took to his Twitter handle to express his grief over the incident. He also directed the DGCA to conduct an investigation into the matter. (ANI)