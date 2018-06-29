Mumbai plane crash: Maintenance company denies glitch in aircraft

[India], June 29 (ANI): Kanu Gohain, the Executive Director of Indamer Aviation on Friday lamented the 'unfortunate incident' of Mumbai plane crash, saying that the aircraft had undergone extensive repair work under them.

Five people were killed after the chartered plane crashed near an under construction building on Thursday in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

Indramer Aviation was the company that was undertaking maintenance of the ill-fated chartered plane, and had cleared it for the test flight after it passed all the ground tests.

Speaking to ANI, Gohain said that cause for the accident was yet to be ascertained. "What caused the plane crash has not been found yet. The investigation is still on. It is very strange as there were no emergencies or untoward events during the 40 minute that it had flown prior to the crash. But the incident is really unfortunate as it claimed five lives," Gohain told ANI. He also claimed that they had extensively repaired the plane and removed faulty parts. "After the Uttar Pradesh government sold it to UY Aviation, it was given to us for repair work. We repaired the plane thoroughly, replacing all the faulty parts. Following that reweighing, systems check, all the functions of the craft were thoroughly checked. The checking process is done twice to be fail-safe," he added. (ANI)