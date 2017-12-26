Mumbai police books scribe, four others for obstructing demolition drive

[India] December 26 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against five women, including journalist Priyanka Borpujari, over an incident where locals tried to stop the police and Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials from demolishing illegal encroachments.

The police said that the journalist was trying to incite people against the officials during a demolition drive.

According to a statement by police, the journalist had encouraged locals to assault the constables.

However, father of one of the accused alleged that women police had thrashed her daughter and pulled her hair. "We asked the police and BMC officials to give us four more days. They did not listen and demolished it and women constables also pulled my daughter's hair and tharshed other women," he said. A case under sections 353, 333, 141, 143, 114, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the Bombay Kurla Complex (BKC) police. However, all the five accused have not yet been arrested. The police said that arrest will be made once the chargesheet is filed. (ANI)