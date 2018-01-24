Mumbai Police gears up for Padmaavat release, assures full security

Mumbai: Amid reports of violent protests by groups like Sri Rajput Karni Sena against release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the Mumbai Police has asserted that adequate security will be provided at all cinema halls screening the film, which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and order) Deven Bharti has said that the force “will provide adequate security and will not allow anyone to take law in their hand”. “We are all prepared for the release,” he added.

Though the Mumbai Police has not furnished details of what arrangements are in place or how many personnel would be deployed, it is estimated that as many as 1500-2000 cops will be on duty to ensure there’s no untoward incident. The number may also be increased if situation appears to be going out of hand. Notably, there is no information on deployment of paramilitary forces as of now.

The movie, which has been marred in controversy, is slated to release in several theatres of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The film will be screened in 88 multiplexes across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

Most of the shows of the movie are in 3D and Hindi. In 2D, the film will be screened in just one cinema hall. The film will release in Hindi on Wednesday itself while on Thursday it will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, the protest against the film has also intensified in some parts of the country. In Ahmedabad, a mob went on rampage outside a mall on Tuesday, burning down cars and vandalising shops. At least 16 people were arrested following the incident.

The mob vandalised a cinema hall and shops in the mall, following which they torched vehicles that were parked outside. This happened shortly after a candle march was carried out by Karni Sena activists against the release of the film.