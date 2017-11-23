Mumbai Police issue E-challan to Varun Dhawan, actor apologises

[India], November 23 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday issued an E-challan to actor Varun Dhawan for violating traffic rules.

The Mumbai Police issued the challan based on a picture published in a leading daily where the actor was seen leaning outside from his car window to click a selfie with a fan on an auto standing next to his car at the traffic light.

The police posted the same picture on their Twitter handle and warned Varun to take a severe action if the incident was repeated.

".@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer's & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher," the Mumbai Police tweeted. In return, the actor issued an apology message through his Twitter handle and assured to keep safety in mind and to not encourage this incident. "My apologies ?? Our cars weren't moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn't want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this," Varun tweeted. (ANI)