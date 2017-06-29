Mumbai Railway station renamed

[India] June 29 (ANI): The name of Mumbai railway station on Thursday has been changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Earlier, it was known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

A Central Railway notification said that the code initial of the station will remain same. i.e CSTM.

The decision has been taken after a notification of the Maharashtra Government on June 2, 2017. Shiv Sena had demanded addition of 'Maharaj' in the name of the station.

The Centre in May had given its consent for renaming of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Elphinstone Road railway station.

Maharashtra Government wants to rename Elphinstone Road railway station to Prabhadevi railway station. (ANI)