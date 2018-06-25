Mumbai: Rain, thundershowers likely for next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai: Mumbai is expected to receive ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in the next 48 hours.

IMD officials explained, "Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat."

The official said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka and Kerala is very likely on Day 1, which was Sunday.

Meanwhile, a portion of a wall at an apartment complex in south Mumbai collapsed this morning following incessant rain, which led to a road caving in and taking down at least 20 parked cars. Dramatic visuals from the 32-storey Lloyds estate in Wadala's Antop Hill show several cars buried or stuck in debris. Mumbai's civic body and firemen vacated an entire wing of the building, which is home to several bankers and businessmen. All residents are safe, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell said. Mumbai's civic body and firemen vacated an entire wing of the building, which is home to several bankers and businessmen. All residents are safe, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management cell said. #Lloyds #Wadala lost their compound & wall due to #DOSTI construction site next door... Ground Compound & Construction collapsed at 4 am today. But lloyds building people have been asked to evacuate asap.. #MumbaiRains #Landslide @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/ShbzFVmcwX — Gaurav Dedhia (@gauravdedhia2) June 25, 2018