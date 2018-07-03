Mumbai rains: Airlines to accommodate delayed passengers

[India], July 3 (ANI): Several airlines, including Jet Airways, Vistara, GoAir and IndiGo, have arranged for waiver of penalties, re-accommodations and refunds for the passengers who missed their flights in Mumbai due to inclement weather conditions.

Heavy rains and collapse of a part of road over bridge (ROB) in Andheri led to heavy traffic and congestion on the road to Mumbai airport due to which many passengers missed their flights.

Jet Airways issued a waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no show (including fare difference if any) on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for Tuesday.

Following that, IndiGo and Vistara Airlines also announced free re-accommodation to customers who missed their flight, on seat availability basis in the next flight. In the wake of heavy rains leading to delay and cancellation of flights, the Ministry of Civil Aviation took various steps in order to ensure hassle-free air travel experience. GoAir has also assured re-accommodation of passengers who missed their flights in Mumbai due to extreme weather and traffic conditions in alternate flights at no additional fare on seat availability basis. According to Indian Metrological Department (IMD), Mumbai, heavy rains are expected in districts of Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar on Wednesday and Thursday which may lead to adverse weather and traffic conditions. To cope with this cab services like Ola and Uber have suspended surge pricing for cabs. (ANI)