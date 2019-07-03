Mumbai rains: Over 200 flights cancelled due to rains

Mumbai: As the main runway at Mumbai airport remained shut for the second day, over 200 flights have been cancelled due to the skidding of an airport, with several other flights being diverted to nearby location.

The main runway would to be closed after midnight on Tuesday after a SpiceJet flight shot the runway while landing amid heavy downpour.



The plane is still stuck at the runway, lying partially on the runway and partially on the grassy area.

"The secondary runway at the airport is still operational, however, the closure of the main runway has severely impacted air traffic, with flights getting cancelled, delayed and diverted," said the authorities.

"Passengers are advised to check their flight status in Mumbai owing to cancellations and delays due to rain." "A 150-metre long ramp is being prepared to enable push the aircraft out of the grassy area. Air India's disable aircraft removal kit has been mobilized," an official of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. Status of train services: Meanwhile, train services on the Western Railway line were running normally on Wednesday. Besides, trains on the Central Railway were running as per the Sunday schedule. However, commuters stated that a few trains had been cancelled since morning on Harbour Line. At least 39 people were killed across Maharashtra yesterday in separate rain-related incidents.