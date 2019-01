[India] Jan 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday visited Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence to invite him and his family for the wedding ceremony of his son Amit Thackeray.

Amit Thackeray's marriage scheduled to be held on January 27 in Mumbai.

According to Shiv Sena sources, this was a personal family meeting and no political agenda was hidden behind it. (ANI)