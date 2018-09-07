Mumbai: Red sanders wood worth Rs. 4.52 crore seized, 1 arrested

[India] Sep 7 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DIR), Mumbai foiled a bid to illegally export 9,040 kilograms of red sanders logs worth Rs. 4.52 crore and arrested one person. The consignment, which was seized from Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port on Wednesday, was reportedly meant to be exported to Malaysia.

Sharing details of the seizure, revenue officials informed, "We received an intelligence regarding an attempt to export red sanders from Nhava Sheva port. The containers were identified and on examination 9040 kgs of wooden logs of red sanders were found in different sizes. In the export document, the goods had been declared as "Polyester Yarn" and the logs were found concealed with 'Draw Textured Yarn of Polyester (Mix Color)' and Rice bags."

Red sanders is endemic to the Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh and is an endangered species, listed in Appendix-II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES). Export of the same is prohibited under the EXIM policy or Foreign Trade Policy of India. The trailer worth Rs. 6.5 lakh, which was being used for transportation along with the cover cargo comprising polyester yarn and rice totally valued at Rs. 10,03,460 have also been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act,1962 under the reasonable belief that they are liable to confiscation under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962. Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962 has been invoked on the arrested person accused of smuggling. Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)