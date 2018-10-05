Mumbai scientist's missing son found dead

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The police have recovered the body of Naman Dutt, who has been missing since September 23, from Mora Sagarai beach located near Uran.

The body of Naman, son of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) research scientist Bhaskar Dutt and psychologist Chandra Ramamurthy, was recovered on Thursday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy had left his Vashi home on September 23 and was missing since then. Naman's parents had circulated his photo on social media in an attempt to trace their son.

The police are carrying out an investigation into the case and is yet to ascertain the cause of death. (ANI)