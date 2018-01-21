Mumbai set to experience its first intracity joyride on luxury cruise

[India] January 21 (ANI): Mumbai is all set to experience its first intracity joyride on a luxury cruise as a luxury ship has started its operations from Bandra Jetty.

The ship will arrange cruise joyrides from Bandra Jetty to across the Bandra Worli sea link and back.

This will be a one and half hours joyride costing around 1600 rupees per person for a single ride.

Sanjeev Agrawal, MD of SSR Maritime Services Private Limited which is operating Maiden Mumbai Cruise said that they may reconsider their fare structure once the initiative gets a good number of tourists and visitors.

This initiative has been taken by Maiden Mumbai with non-financial support from Maharashtra Tourism Development Ministry which believes that this will be a great attraction for tourists who visit Mumbai. This cruise will operate this joyride on the weekends while on the weekdays the ship will be anchored near Bandra Jetty and will operate like a floating hotel and party destination. (ANI)