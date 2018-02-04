Mumbai: Several trains cancelled, terminated after rail fracture

Mumbai: After the train services on the Western Railways (WR) line were disrupted following a rail fracture between Umroli Road and Boisar railway stations, several trains were cancelled and short terminated on Saturday.

The list of trains that were affected are:

Train Cancelled (Down Direction)

59039 Virar-Valsad Passenger, 93015 Churchgate - Dahanu Road EMU, 93017 Virar - Dahanu Road EMU, 93019 Virar- Dahanu Road EMU, 93021 Virar- Dahanu Road EMU

Train Cancelled (Up Direction)

93014 Dahanu Road-Virar EMU, 93016 Dahanu Road-Churchgate EMU, 93018 Dahanu Road-Virar EMU, 93024 Dahanu Road-Virar EMU, 59046 Valsad-Bandra Terminus Passenger Trains to be short terminated Train no 59440 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Passenger will be terminated at Palghar Station and will be reversed as Train no 59439 i.e.Train no 59440/39 will be remain cancelled between Palghar-Mumbai Central-Palghar. Train no 19116 Bhuj-Dadar Express will be terminated at Borivali and will be reversed as train no 19115 from Borivali. Train no 12996 Ajmer/ Udaipur-Bandra Terminus Express will be terminated at Borivali and will be reversed as train no 12995 from Borivali. While some trains will also be regulated due to this block. Yesterday, the crack was detected at around 7.50 am by two gatemen who alerted the railway department. Immediately, all the trains headed towards Churchgate from Dahanu and Borivali were halted, and a team of maintenance staff was rushed to the spot to repair the fracture. According to media, the fracture was caused due to dramatic temperature fluctuations and low temperatures at night.