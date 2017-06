[India], June 13 (ANI): A 23-year old model's body was found under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Amboli.

The model named Kritika Choudhary, a resident of Haridwar, was also a struggling actress in film industry.

The incident came to light when Choudhary's neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from her flat and after which they informed police about it.

A report of accidental death has been registered and investigation is underway. (ANI)