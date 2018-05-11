Mumbai top cop Himanshu Roy commits suicide; found dead with gunshot wound

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Additional Director General of Police Himanshu Roy reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself here on Friday afternoon, official sources said.

According to preliminary information, Roy shot himself with his service revolver at his home in south Mumbai. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital where he was declared dead.

Roy had been a cancer patient for some time and was on medical leave.

Himanshu Roy is believed to have shot himself at home this afternoon. He had a sterling career in which he has cracked several high-profile cases, handled important responsibilities.

Though he was not handling mainframe crime posting as Additional Director General of Police (housing), for nearly 10 years before that Roy handled two of the forces most important offices. He was joint commissioner, crime, from 2010 to 2014 and during this period Roy led the investigation into the IPL betting scandal and the murders of Laila Khan and five of her relatives at the familys Igatpuri house. After the stint at the Crime Branch, Roy was transferred to the states Anti Terrorism Squad and arrested software engineer Anees Ansari for allegedly planning to blow up the American School at Bandra Kurla Complex. Roy, who has seven years of service left, is also credited with setting up Mumbais first Cyber Crime Cell, devising effective anti-dacoity measures in rural Maharashtra and establishing a special cell to deal with crimes related to women. His last major case was the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case and he was responsible for arrest of Vindu Dara Singh was for alleged links to bookies in this spot fixing.