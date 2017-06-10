Mumbai: Woman throws acid on ex-lover, arrested

[India], June 10 (ANI): A 25-year-old woman, who threw acid at her former boyfriend in Mumbai's Goregaon, was arrested by the police on Friday.

The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The accused has been charged under Sections 326 A, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to police custody till June 14.

The couple had recently fought with each other, following which the man broke up with her.

Upset over the incident, she threw acid at the man's face at the latter's workplace.

Om Singh Solanki, 26, and Meera Sharma had been in a relationship for four years. But Solanki broke up with Sharma recently. The police said that the break-up did not go down well with Sharma. Solanki was working with a private company in Goregaon. Lately, the couple had started having several heated arguments following which Solanki decided to break up with her. Annoyed over the incident, the woman first brought acid and met the boy outside his workplace. After a heated argument, the woman threw acid on Solanki. Solanki suffered minor injuries on his face and hands as the acid was not too strong. (ANI)