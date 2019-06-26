Mumbai: Women Commission seeks 2 seats for pregnant, lactating women in local trains

[India], June 5 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Women Commission on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Railways minister Piyush Goyal demanding two reserved seats for pregnant and lactating women in every coach of local trains.

"Compartments in local trains are so overcrowded during rush hours that pregnant women and lactating mothers face several risks. They are unable to board or alight easily and are at risk of miscarriage," said chairperson of the commission Vijaya Rahatkar in a letter written to Goyal.

"I humbly request your esteemed ministry to reserve or give first priority of minimum two seats to pregnant women and lactating mothers in every general compartment", Rahatkar added. (ANI)