Mumbai's dabbawalas perform Yoga, says it's an 'old Indian culture'

[India], June 21 (ANI): Mumbai's famous Dabbawalas celebrated International Yoga Day by performing at the Versova Beach as they believed it has a power to treat the internal body problems and it's an old Indian culture.

"Yoga is an old culture of India which people now forget. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this initiative and made people aware about this not only in India but all over the world.

I appeal everyone to perform yoga as it has power to treat your internal problems in body and will rejuvenate your soul," one of the dabbawalas told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day function at Uttar Pradesh's Ramabai Ambedkar Ground with over 60,000 participants. The 80-minute yoga session is expected to begin around 6:30 a.m. in the morning. Several dignitaries, politicians and bureaucrats will participate in the event. The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)