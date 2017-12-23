Mumbai's first AC local train to run from Christmas

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Mumbai's first air-conditioned suburban is scheduled to start from December 25.

"As a new year bonanza for Mumbaikars, this first Air Conditioned local train will depart on its historical introductory run from Andheri station at 14.00 hours and will reach Churchgate station at 14.44 hours on Monday, December 25", stated a press release by the Western Railways.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railways, the services of AC local train will replace the existing 12 Non AC services.

The base fair of the single journey of AC EMU will be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class.(ANI)