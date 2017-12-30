Mumbai's high population to blame for Kamala Mills fire, says Hema Malini

#WATCH BJP MP Hema Malini says "population is so much, the city is spreading like anything. Some restrictions should be done on the population. Each city should have certain population/limit" #KamalaMillsFire pic.twitter.com/iL2EXdsULh

The actor-turned-politician was trolled on Twitter for her insensitive remarks.

Dear Hema Malini,



Each City Should Have A Population Limit? Where Will The Next Generation Live Once The Limit Is Exceeded? Inside Kent Purifier? #KamalaMills #KamalaMillsFire #HemaMalini #SackMumbaiMayor #SackMumbaiBosses pic.twitter.com/jeQXB8oCOd — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 29, 2017

Can I be funny pls as I am on a holiday ...

Hema Malini is the Mani Shankar of the BJP ;)

No hard feelings pls. — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) December 29, 2017

Really dumb @dreamgirlhema should start with throwing her own stupid bollywood cabal out of Mumbai to curb population. Every entitled bollywood idiot has more than 2 kids #KamalaMillsFire #MumbaiFire #MumbaiInferno #KamalaMills — Dubai Dude (@MultiRealmVerse) December 29, 2017

This is not the first time when "Hema Malini" shows her extraordinary compassionless towards the fellow citizens. This is an example of pure conceit n authority without accountability. We n @BJP4India is responsible for choosing her as MP. Sad #KamalaMillsFire #KamalaMills — Priyadarshini Upala (@Priya_upala) December 29, 2017

Hema Malini being held back by her family from passing more irrelevant comments linking population to #KamalaMillsFire #KamalaMills pic.twitter.com/C4J1tlHyef — Cha Cha (@TheLegendChap) December 29, 2017

If population control measures suggested by Hema Malini were implemented decades ago, we would have been spared from her illogical statements!

If only dream girl had dream brain too.. #KamalaMills — Mighty Smiter (@mightyysmiter) December 29, 2017

Hema Malini subtly hints at poor migrants being the root-cause of #KamalaMills tragedy. She also goes on to ask them to move to other cities. What she seems to have forgotten is that she also came to Mumbai as a migrant.



Why doesn't she start with relocating back to Tamil Nadu? — Sad_indian (@Amit_knc2015) December 29, 2017

Hema Malini beats Alia Bhatt on stupid logic on #KamalaMills fire tragedy which happened due to administrative negligence and BMC corruption https://t.co/Uj7ekiRgcS — Gujarati (@MatarGasti) December 29, 2017

Hema Malini blames the growing population.

BMC Mayor says he can't be everywhere.

Arvind Sawant threatens a journalist for asking tough questions.



Along with zero accountability, our politicians have also embraced zero sensitivity. #KamalaMills — Bhavik Saglani (@DoctorLFC) December 29, 2017

#MumbaiFire | Shocker from Hema Malini; says "this happened because of too much population" #KamalaMills



Why don’t you move to Siberia. There’s very less population. — Jean (@fnkey) December 29, 2017

Hema Malini's response came even as police and civic officials of Mumbai blamed the pub owners for the fire tragedy. According to officials, the pub flouted fire safety regulations.

According to police, "No fire safety norms were followed by the pub and the management did not make any arrangement for the safe exit of its customers during the blaze."

Police added that the pub's manager and other staff vamoosed instead of helping the victims.

According to BMC, the fire started after 12:30 AM in the rooftop pub called 1 Above and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below. Five officials have been suspended by the civic body in this regard. Most of the victims died of suffocation, according to experts at the KEM hospital, where the injured and dead were rushed.