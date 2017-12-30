Mumbai's high population to blame for Kamala Mills fire, says Hema Malini

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Dec 30, 2017 00:14 hrs
Mumbai: Even as the country mourns the loss of 14 people who perished in the Kamala Mills fire, Hema Malini has courted controversy for her statements on the tragic event. The BJP MP linked the fire tragedy with the rising population.

The actor-turned-politician was trolled on Twitter for her insensitive remarks.

Hema Malini's response came even as police and civic officials of Mumbai blamed the pub owners for the fire tragedy. According to officials, the pub flouted fire safety regulations.

According to police, "No fire safety norms were followed by the pub and the management did not make any arrangement for the safe exit of its customers during the blaze."

Police added that the pub's manager and other staff vamoosed instead of helping the victims.

According to BMC, the fire started after 12:30 AM in the rooftop pub called 1 Above and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below. Five officials have been suspended by the civic body in this regard. Most of the victims died of suffocation, according to experts at the KEM hospital, where the injured and dead were rushed.