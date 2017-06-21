Mumbai's transgenders celebrate International Day of Yoga

[India] June 21 (ANI): Sixty transgenders affiliated with the 'Kinner Maa Trust' celebrated International Day of Yoga here on Wednesday.

Samina Qazi, a yoga instructor, guided them through the various yogic exercises.

"I conducted this session so that they get to know about yoga and can use it in their daily life. Plenty of them liked it and they will continue to do practice," Qazi said.

The United Nations (UN) in 2014 had declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the first International Yoga Day last year, Prime Minister Modi led thousands of people through various yogic exercises at Rajpath here. With it, India created two records: largest yoga class with 35,985 people and most nationalities (84) participating in a single yoga event. This year, more than 135 countries will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations across the world. (ANI)