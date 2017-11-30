Municipal elections in Punjab on December 17

Chandigarh: Elections to Punjab's three Municipal Corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala and 32 Nagar Councils and Nagar Panchayats will be held on December 17, State Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu announced on Thursday.

With the announcement of the schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force immediately in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of corporations, nagar councils and nagar panchayats concerned.

The results would be declared on the same day, Sandhu said.

He said that 50 per cent seats will be reserved for the women in corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The municipal elections are crucial for Punjab as these are being held nearly nine months after the Congress won the assembly polls in March, securing 77 seats in the 117-member assembly.