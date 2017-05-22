Murder case registered in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's death, family says 'he was under pressure'

New Delhi: A murder case was registered in connection with IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's mysterious death after his brother Mayank Tiwari filed an FIR against unknown persons at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The development comes after Tiwari's family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Anurag's sister-in-law Shubhra had said that Adityanath asked them to wait for the SIT report after which he would take a call on the CBI investigation.

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was found dead outside Meera Bai VIP guest house in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. He was staying at the guest house for two days with a batch-mate. He stayed in room number 19. LDA vice chairman and Tiwari's batchmate P N Singh had booked the room in his name and was with him the night before his death. On the day of his demise, while Singh went to play badminton around 6 am at a Gomtinagar stadium, Tiwari stepped out for a morning walk. He had barely covered a distance of 300 m from his room when he collapsed on the road. According to reports, Tiwari died of seizure after he suffered from a fit, however, final decision would be taken post the results of autopsy reports. Tiwari, an engineer by qualification, became an IAS officer in July 2007. A native of Bahraich district, Tiwari was last posted as food and civil supplies commissioner in Bengaluru.