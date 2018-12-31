Murder them, we'll take care of it: Purvanchal University VC to students

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Purvanchal University Vice-Chacellor Raja Ram Yadav stoked up controversy on Sunday as he promoted violence while addressing students of the varsity and encouraged students to commit murders.

Addressing a college function, Yadav said, "A student of the Purvanchal University is one who fulfills whatever aspiration he holds in life. If you're a student of this university, never come crying to me. If you ever get into a fight, beat them, if possible murder them, we'll take care of it later."

His comments come in the wake of the death of a police constable in a stone-pelting incident here. Head Constable Suresh Pratap Singh Vats was killed after members of a protest rally, organised by the Nishad Party allegedly hurled stones on him near Naunera here. The constable was deployed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally and was returning from the event when the incident took place. Yadav's comments have received widespread criticism, with National Conference chief Omar Abdullah taking to Twitter to condemn the same. "Get in to a fight, commit a murder as a result and this university VC will take care of things. This is what passes for an education in some places these days. Not surprisingly the audience even applauds his assertion," Abdullah tweeted. Meanwhile, BJP Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that the Vice Chancellor with that kind of a mentality has no right to stay in his position. "It was wrong, he can't make such comments. He should teach students the way of peace but he's doing 'gunda raj', a Vice Chancellor of such mentality has no right to stay in his position. I hope Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has taken cognisance in the matter and will take appropriate action," Singh said. (ANI)