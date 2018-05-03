Music band 'Womaniya' vows to root out violence against women

[India], May 3 (ANI): At a time when the nation is on boil in wake of rising crime against women, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, an all women music group has vowed to spread awareness in the connection.

These young talented musicians have formed a band called 'Womaniya' to spread awareness on crime against women in the country.

The band hopes to bring about a change through their songs and aims to create an atmosphere where women are respected.

They are indeed a beacon of hope to women who fall prey to such crimes.

Lead vocalist, Swati told ANI, 'Through our music, we want to tell the authorities that action on all the crimes against women should be resolved quickly'. The team has composed songs based on Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. This marks their small effort to make sure that women's voices are heard and not ignored. (ANI)