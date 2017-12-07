Muslim cleric slams BJP over Katiyar's Jama Masjid remark

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): The All India Imam Federation on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its leader Vinay Katiyar's remark that said Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi Temple.

Speaking to ANI, the federation's president, Imam Sajid Rashidim said, "This is true that these people want to do politics of hatred and spread terror in the country. They want to take the country towards forming a Hindu rashtra. This country cannot become a Hindu rashtra because it is multi-cultured."

The Muslim cleric from Delhi further averred that if the matter of the Ayodhya dispute was settled and the Ram Temple was being construction, the BJP might start claiming for Jama Masjid and Kashi. He noted, "The intention of these people is very well understood by their statements. If Muslims by any chance come to a negotiation and allow the construction of Ram Temple, their politics will end. Soon after this they will start claiming for Kashi and Jama Masjid." Earlier in the day, Katiyar had said, "There were about 6000 places that were broken down by the Mughal emperors. Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya." (ANI)