Muslim clerics oppose UP govt's plan to introduce dress code for Madrasas

[India], July 04 (ANI): Muslim clerics and scholars are opposing the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to introduce a dress code for Madrasa students.

Questioning the requirement for bringing a change in the traditional attire worn by Madrasas students, Sufiyan Nizami told ANI, "Dress code for all the Madrasas and colleges that are running in this country is not decided by the government. It is decided by the managing committee of that institution. So, why such discrimination against the Madrasas?"

Echoing similar sentiments Madarasa Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal has raised its objection towards this plan.

Cleric Mohd Haroon said, "It should be left to us to decide what is good for Madrasas, in any case hardly 1-2 percent of Muslim children study there. Government should not worry."

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to make madrasas across the state "more formal" by introducing a dress code for the students.

"Our aim is to bring madrasas at par with other educational institutions. Till now, students in madrasas have been wearing 'kurta-payjama'. A dress code will make it more formal. We will provide them the uniform," Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza told ANI yesterday.

"Our intentions are absolutely clear as we work with transparency and believe in sabka saath, sabka vikas", Raza said.

The new dress for the students is yet to be decided.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the introduction of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks in the Madrasa Board.

Madrasas were asked to follow the NCERT curriculum and introduce subjects like Science, Mathematics and Social Science.

Adityanath on various occasions has stressed the importance of introducing modern education in madrasas. (ANI)