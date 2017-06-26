Muslim community relieved as GJM offers 12-hour 'window' for Eid in Darjeeling

[India], June 25 (ANI): Hailing the decision of the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) to levy 12 hours relaxation for the Muslim community to observe Eid in the protest-torn Darjeeling, Jama Masjid Imam, Ahmed Ali Kadri on Sunday said that demands of the agitators should be met.

"It's a good thing that they have given relaxation. We can do all our works during this time. We are praying everyday for peace in Darjeeling. The demands of the people of Hills should be fulfilled," Kadri told ANI.

GJM leadership earlier in the day announced that there will be partial relaxation for 12 hours on Monday for the Muslim community to observe Eid.

On Friday, GJM chief Bimal Gurung resigned from the post of chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

He demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) inquiry into the police firing on the GJM supporters.

This came after 43 members of the GJM resigned from the GTA.

Gurung said, "Indefinite strike to continue. All-party meeting postponed to June 29. We will burn GTA agreement on June 27."

The GJM has offered a 12-hour "window" to the schools in the Darjeeling hills to evacuate their students safely to Siliguri and Rongpo.

An indefinite bandh was called in the hills by GJM on June 15.

With supplies running out and the vacations to start shortly, the boarding schools of Darjeeling are facing a harrowing time due to the shutdown.

The indefinite shutdown has also hit hard the famed tea industry with the premium quality 'second flush' tea leaves going waste causing heavy losses to the garden owners and putting at stake the livelihood of more than two lakh tea workers.

Darjeeling is home to 87 tea gardens and the ongoing shutdown has pushed them to the brink.

The tea garden owners feel that they will be losing 45 per cent of their yearly revenue. (ANI)