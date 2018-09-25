Muslim group moves SC against triple talaq ordinance

[India], Sept. 25 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Triple Talaq ordinance which was passed by the Union Cabinet last week.

Kerala-based, Samastha Kerala Jam'eyyath ul-Ulama, a religious organisation of the Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics has filed the petition against the ordinance which criminalises Triple Talaq.

The ordinance or an Executive order criminalising Triple Talaq was passed by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 19.

Triple Talaq, or verbal divorce, is often practised by a section in the Muslim community in India to instantly divorce their wives by uttering the word 'Talaq' three times. The practice has been decried by several Muslim and women organisations, over the years, calling it un-Islamic and anti-women. (ANI)