Muslim man assaulted in Gurugram for wearing skullcap, asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

[India], May 27 (ANI): A Muslim man was allegedly assaulted for wearing a traditional skull cap while he was returning after offering prayers at a mosque in Sadar Bazaar area here.

Mohammad Barkat Alam, hailing from Bihar, alleged that he was also asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' by five to six men who cornered him on Saturday and hurled abuses.

He claimed that the men abused him saying nobody was allowed to wear a skull cap in the area and one of them slapped him.

Police have registered an FIR in this connection and begun an investigation. "I was returning after offering namaz. One person asked me to stop and when I did not listen to him he began to abuse me saying no one is allowed in this area to wear a Muslim skullcap. He asked me to take off the cap and my kurta. He slapped me when I refused. He even threatened to feed me pork. He then asked me to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'," he said. Alam alleged that the person who slapped him was drunk. "He was drunk. I tried to escape but they did not let me go. They were five to six of them and one of them slapped me. I called the police but nobody took the call. It has been only 20 days since I have come here to learn tailoring," he said. Police said a CCTV footage from the area showed there was a scuffle between two men. Assistant Commissioner of Police of Gurugram's Sadar area Rajeev Yadav said, "We got information about a quarrel in the area around 10 pm. A CCTV footage showed there was a scuffle between two men. We have registered an FIR in this regard and started an investigation." (ANI)