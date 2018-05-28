Muslim man breaks Ramzan fast by donating blood to infant

[India], May 28 (ANI): A Muslim man from Bihar's Darbhanga city chose humanity over his religion when he broke his Ramzan fast and donated his blood to save the life of a two-year-old child.

The man, Mohammad Ashfaq, recently came across a Facebook post, where the infant's family had posted a message urging users to donate blood for the child.

On Friday, the wife of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldier Ramesh Kumar Singh, gave birth to a boy at a private nursing home in Darbhanga. After this, the condition of the child started to get worse day by day. The doctors, on checking the infant's condition said that they would require O negative blood to save him.

It is pertinent to know that people having O negative blood group are known as universal donors. Singh then enquired various persons over the same but to no avail. He then wrote a post on Facebook, requesting people that those who are having O negative blood group can come forward and save his child by donating blood. At this, Ashfaq read the post and immediately contacted the infant's family, giving them assurance that he would come and give his blood to save the child's life. When Ashfaq reached the hospital and offered to donate his blood, the doctors initially, rejected his case and said that he was on a Ramzan fast. Ashfaq told ANI, "I thought saving a life is more important and knowing that she is the daughter of a security personnel, this motivated me more to donate my blood." The grandparents of the infant later said that Ashfaq did not feel perturbed in donating his blood to others despite being a Muslim. They added that he chose humanity over his religious duty and thanked him for saving the life of their granddaughter. Last week, a similar incident occurred in Patna when a man, Jawed Alam broke his Ramzan fast and donated his blood to save the life of an eight-year-old boy, who was suffering from thalassemia. (ANI)