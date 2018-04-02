Muslim marriages with music, DJs 'un-Islamic': Deoband qazi

Sharanpur: Terming wedding bands 'un-Islamic', Darul Uloom Deoband said on Monday that they will not solemnise Muslim marriages where music and dance are part of the wedding as it is against Islam.

Talking to ANI, 'City Qazi' Mufti Azhar Hussain said, "We will not conduct 'Nikah' in weddings where music and dance is happening and DJ is there. This is against Islam; (we) will boycott such weddings. If the music and dance happened before the nikah ceremony and qazi did not know then it is different."





Earlier as well, Muslim clerics had raised objections on the usage of music in the wedding terming it as financial burden and wastage.





Clerics of Kota in Rajasthan had already imposed a ban on DJs, loud music and wedding bands at Muslim weddings.