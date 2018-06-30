Muslim woman working for cow protection seeks PM Modi help

[India], June 30 (ANI): Mehrunnisa Khan, Madhya Pradesh Rashtriya Gau Raksha Vahini President, has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for her safety.

Speaking to ANI, Mehrunnisa alleged that she was thrashed and abused by her in-laws for being associated with cow protection and for voicing her opinion against Triple Talaq.

"I was thrashed and abused by my in-laws for being associated with cow protection and for speaking against Triple Talaq. I have been complaining for last three months but Police is not cooperating. I appeal Chief Minister and Prime Minister for help," said Mehrunnisa.

Earlier, Mehrunnisa had revealed that her parents and daughter have turned against her since the day she joined this profession. "From the day I joined this cause, I have been receiving death threats from not just outsiders but from my own family. Even after moving away from them, they keep telling me to leave this as it hampers their reputation. I do not how working for animals, who cannot even say anything is ruining their reputation," she had told ANI. Despite the threats, Mehrunnisa is continuing to run a cow shelter in Neemuch district, 500 kilometres away from her home. She also said the threat to her life would not stop her from working in cow shelters. (ANI)