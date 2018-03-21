Muslim women protest against Triple Talaq bill in Nagpur

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Demanding a withdrawal of Triple Talaq Bill, scores of burkha clad women on Tuesday hit the streets of Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The rally was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board women wing.

They marched on the road raising slogans against the move.

"We are here to protest for the withdrawal of Triple Talaq Bill because it is not only anti-Muslim but also anti-human and anti-family," said board member Monisa Bushra Abida told ANI.

Earlier on March 10, Muslim women from Pune had also protested against the implementation of Triple Talaq Bill.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' proposed a three-year jail term for a Muslim man, who divorces his wife via talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq). The bill has been passed by Lok Sabha is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha to become a law. The Supreme Court has set aside instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat as a "manifestly arbitrary" practice. (ANI)