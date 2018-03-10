Muslim women take to Pune streets against Triple Talaq bill

[India], Mar 10 (ANI): Burkha-clad women from Maharashtra's Pune, along with All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), held a rally on Saturday to protest against the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, which criminalises instant triple talaq.

The rally that was attended by at least thousand women started from Bata Chowk, M.G road to Azam campus in Pune.

The rally concluded after the speech of Asaduddin Owaisi.

The women demanded that no changes should be made to the Muslim Personal Law.

"The law that Allah has made for us is right. Triple talaq is a misconception. (Humare Allah ne jo humare liye kanoon banaya hai woh humare liye bahut sahi hai. Ek time par teen talaq hai hi nahi, yeh logon ne galatfemi phelayi hai)," said a woman. Earlier on March 7, Muslim women hit the streets of Kolkata protesting against the bill. The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' proposed a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife via talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq). The bill has been passed by Lok Sabha is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha to become a law. The Supreme Court has set aside instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat as a "manifestly arbitrary" practice. (ANI)