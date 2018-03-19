Muslim women take to streets against triple talaq

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): Scores of burkha-clad women held a protest march against triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi city on Sunday.

The women demanded that the triple talaq bill, which criminalises the practice of instant divorce, be passed in the Parliament at the earliest.

They marched on the road raising slogans against the move.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, Muslim women held a protest march against the bill today.

They demanded that no changes be made to the Muslim Personal Law.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife via talaq-e-biddat (triple talaq). The bill has been passed by Lok Sabha but is stuck in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)