Muslims feel safe under Modi govt: Iqbal Ansari

[India], June 1 (ANI): Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant in the Babri Masjid dispute, on Saturday supported AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his "Muslims need not worry over Modi's return" statement and said that Muslims feel safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"Whatever Asaduddin has said is right. Muslims are feeling safe under Narendra Modi's government. Muslims are able to freely practice their religion," Ansari said.

He said that Muslims and the ruling party are in complete sync and accused the Opposition Congress of instilling fear in the minds of people of the community. "BJP is with Muslims and Muslims are with BJP. People from all religion are with BJP. No one would have imagined that BJP will have such a huge majority," the community leader stated.

He said, "We Muslims want to work for the nation and will never like to defame nation or cause any harm." Ansari's views were echoed by Satyendra Das, the main priest of Ram temple, who said: "Our opponents have created a fear that Muslims would face hardships in BJP rule. This is wrong. It would never happen. For our PM, every citizen irrespective of their religious identity is an Indian and free to practice their religion." Owaisi, a parliamentarian from Hyderabad, had on Friday said Muslims are free to follow their faith and visit mosques and should not be worried about the BJP's return to power, as the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to every citizen. Addressing a gathering at Macca Masjid in Hyderabad, he had said: "If Modi can visit a temple we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution. The 300 seats (of the BJP) cannot take away our rights." (ANI)