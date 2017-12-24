Muslims help perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit woman

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Spreading a message of unity and brotherhood, around 3,000 people, mostly Muslims helped to perform the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Nancy Koul is survived by her four children, including two girls. Her husband had died last year.

As soon as the news of her death broke, her Muslim neighbours rushed towards her house to console her family. They not only mourned at her demise, but also performed her last rites.

"This is our culture and we share brotherhood. We do not believe in divisive politics. We share a composite culture," said a neighbour. A relative of the deceased said the villagers live in peace and harmony without any communal tension. Koul had, along with her husband, decided to stay back in Kashmir in the 1990s when the majority of Kashmiri Pandits migrated from the region. (ANI)