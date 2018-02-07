Muslims must leave India and go to Pakistan, Bangladesh: BJP MP

New Delhi: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar responds to AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi who is demanding a fresh law for protecting Indian Muslims. The BJP MP says that since India was made on the basis of religion, all Muslims must leave India and be sent to Pakistan or Bangladesh.

"There should be a bill that punishes those who do not respect Vande Matram, those who insult the national flag... those who hoist the Pakistani flag, they should be punished," Katiyar said on Owaisi's demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani'.

"Doosri baat ye hai, Musalman iss desh mein rehna hi nahin chahye, unhone jansankhya ke aadhaar par desh ka batwara kardia toh iss desh mein rehne ki kya avashyakta thi? Unko alag bhu-bhaag de dia gaya, Bangladesh ya Pakistan jaayen yahan kya kaam hai unka?"