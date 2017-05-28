Muslims observes first day of holy month 'Ramazan' from today

[India], May 28 (ANI): Muslim across the world will observe the beginning of the holy month of Islamic calendar, 'Ramazan' from today.

The Markazi Chand Committee of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has announced the beginning of the auspicious month from Sunday.

'Ramazan' is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by Muslims across the globe as the month of fasting.

It is believed that on the 27th day of Ramazan, God revealed the Quran (the Holy book of Islam) to the Prophet Mohammed.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts around 29-30 days and the Muslims will fast between dawn and dusk. On the end of the month Eid al-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of the month, based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon. (ANI)