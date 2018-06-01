Muslims offering Namaz thrashed inside Haryana's mosque

[India], June 1 (ANI): A group of man allegedly thrashed some people, who were offering Namaz at a mosque in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday night.

The victims alleged that a group of 20-25 people walked in, vandalized the mosque, broke speakers and thrashed those offering Namaz.

Muhammad Imran, one of the victims, told ANI, "We were offering Namaz like all other days, and suddenly a group of 20-25 people walked in and attacked us. We were threatened. Those people told us that if we offer Namaz again, we will be killed."

Another victim said, "We had done nothing other than offering our daily Namaz, but we were attacked and our mosque was vandalized, we demand justice." Meanwhile, Kunjpura Station House Officer Rajkumar Ranga said that an investigation has been launched into the incident. "We have been informed of the matter and we have already started an investigation. We have received some names and we will investigate. We have also informed the senior authorities regarding the incident," he told ANI. (ANI)